Savannah residents prepare for election day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah residents are still attending campaign forums with election day in sight.
Joseph Pastures has gone to almost every forum and says things are really getting exciting now.
“I want to know who’s the strongest now, at the end. This last one, plus the one tomorrow night is going to show who’s going to win.”
But Sunday’s forum at Saint Episcopal church raised two questions, causing some of the biggest discussions between candidates.
"So that was one good question- nepotism."
Candidates were asked if nepotism was an issue in the city- or if there is a policy in place to handle it
“No because everybody is saying the same thing they’re saying no there’s no nepotism in the City of Savannah or they don’t know the City of Savannah has a problem.”
But one audience member, county resident Angela Washington, even if there is no policy, they know what they think should be the case.
"Nepotism... if you have a city or county position- no contracts should go to any relative."
Another big conversation topic was SPLOST dollar allocation. Some residents say they are not satisfied with where money has gone.
“The money has not gone where is was supposed to.”
Some claim they don’t know that the focus is on the entire city
“It seems like they’re such a focus on big business and building hotels and tourism but very little is done for the actual residents of Savannah.”
Audience members say they know the forums can get dramatic. But it’s important to educate themselves on the city’s issues
“A lot of people in Savannah don’t know what’s going on. They hear hearsay, but if you come you’re going to learn whats going on for real!”
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.