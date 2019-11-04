2019 SC voter guide: What to know before you head to the polls

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Many Lowcountry voters will head to the polls Tuesday to help decide many races at the local level. North Charleston, Charleston and Summerville will all decide on a mayor while several town council seats could change hands in Mount Pleasant.
If you’re like most people, you’re asking yourself this: who’s running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here’s a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls:
If you want to know who is running, when they filed and more, check out the South Carolina Election Commission website to sort out the candidates by election.
Dorchester County voters will specifically be voting on a library referendum. Those people living in unincorporated Berkeley and Charleston Counties do not have any races or referendums to decide.
When voting, you need to take a photo ID at your polling place. These are acceptable photo IDs to present to your polling attendant:
- SC Driver's License
- SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card
- SC Voter Registration Card with Photo
- Federal Military ID
- US Passport
Another reminder: Charleston County, Williamsburg County and Colleton County schools are all scheduled to be closed on Tuesday.
If you’re planning to vote in the primary, you can check here for your polling location.
If you do not have your voter registration card and do not know your precinct name, you can use the “Check Your Voter Registration” feature found in the menu under “Voters.”
Remember: polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.