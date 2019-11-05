AMBER ALERT: 3-year-old girl from San Antonio believed to be in immediate danger

JAYA AILANI TREVINO, WHITE, FEMALE, 2 YEARS OLD, 12/30/2016, 3'0, 26 LBS, BROWN HAIR, BROWN EYES, AND PINK T-SHIRT WITH PINK AND PURPLE LETTERING "BIG SISTER" (Source: Amber Alert)
November 4, 2019 at 10:41 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 6:28 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Law Enforcement in San Antonio are on the hunt for a young girl they believe may be in grave or immediate danger if she’s not found.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Jaya Ailani Trevino, white, female, 2 years old, her birthdate is 12/30/2016, she is three feet tall, 26 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, and pink t-shirt with pink and purple lettering that says “big sister.”

The AMBER alert states Police are looking for Juan Trevino, white, male, 33 years old, 08/25/1986, he is five feeet seven inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes,a white cap, a black jacket, blue Nike t-shirt, blue jeans,and white shoes, in connection with her abduction.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-4630

