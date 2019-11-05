Area schools set for GHSA reclassification upheaval in 2020

Reclassification appeals will be heard by GHSA next week

Area schools set for GHSA reclassification upheaval in 2020
By Jake Wallace | November 5, 2019 at 12:52 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 1:20 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school sports teams and athletes should prepare for a whole new look for GHSA classifications beginning next year.

The GHSA released the reclassification assignments for 2020-2022 on Tuesday, and there will be major changes for southeast Georgia schools.

Among the big changes, Richmond Hill has been moved up to 7A, the largest class in Georgia. RHHS Athletic Director Mickey Bayens says the school will appeal to stay in current region in Class 6A with existing rivals Effingham County, Bradwell Institute, Glynn Academy, and Brunswick.

Also, moving into Class 4A are several Chatham County public schools.

Jenkins, Islands, and Beach will move up from Class 3A, while New Hampstead drops down from Class 5A. Southeast Bulloch has also been moved up one class to 4A.

Savannah-Chatham County Schools athletic director John Sanders tells WTOC he doesn’t have a preference on the Chatham County schools staying in the same region. Sanders says he will meet with the schools’ athletic directors to determine who will appeal.

“I just want the schools to be happy with where they are,” Sanders says.

St. Vincent’s Academy has also been reclassified into Class A-Private, dropping the Saints into the same class as Savannah Christian, Calvary, and Savannah Country Day.

Schools have until November 11 to file a reclassification appeal. Those appeals will be heard November 12 at the GHSA office.

SOUTHEAST GEORGIA 2020-2022 CLASSIFICATION ASSIGNMENTS

Class 7A:

Richmond Hill

Class 6A:

Glynn Academy

Bradwell Institute

Effingham County

South Effingham

Brunswick

Class 5A:

Coffee

Statesboro

Ware County

Wayne County

Class 4A:

Jenkins

Islands

New Hampstead

Beach

Southeast Bulloch

Class 3A:

Benedictine

Windsor Forest

Liberty County

Tattnall County

Pierce County

Long County

Johnson

Brantley County

Appling County

Savannah Arts

Groves

Class 2A:

Vidalia

Jeff Davis

Toombs County

Swainsboro

Savannah

Woodville-Tompkins

Bacon County

Bryan County

Class A-Public:

Claxton

Metter

McIntosh Co. Academy

Emanuel Co. Institute

Jenkins County

Treutlen

Portal

Montgomery County

Savannah Early College

Savannah Classical Academy

Class A-Private:

St. Vincent’s

Savannah Christian

Savannah Country Day

Calvary Day

To see the whole list of 2020-2022 classification assignments, click here:

[ GHSA 2020-2022 Reclassification Assignments ]

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.