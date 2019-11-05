Area schools set for GHSA reclassification upheaval in 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school sports teams and athletes should prepare for a whole new look for GHSA classifications beginning next year.
The GHSA released the reclassification assignments for 2020-2022 on Tuesday, and there will be major changes for southeast Georgia schools.
Among the big changes, Richmond Hill has been moved up to 7A, the largest class in Georgia. RHHS Athletic Director Mickey Bayens says the school will appeal to stay in current region in Class 6A with existing rivals Effingham County, Bradwell Institute, Glynn Academy, and Brunswick.
Also, moving into Class 4A are several Chatham County public schools.
Jenkins, Islands, and Beach will move up from Class 3A, while New Hampstead drops down from Class 5A. Southeast Bulloch has also been moved up one class to 4A.
Savannah-Chatham County Schools athletic director John Sanders tells WTOC he doesn’t have a preference on the Chatham County schools staying in the same region. Sanders says he will meet with the schools’ athletic directors to determine who will appeal.
“I just want the schools to be happy with where they are,” Sanders says.
St. Vincent’s Academy has also been reclassified into Class A-Private, dropping the Saints into the same class as Savannah Christian, Calvary, and Savannah Country Day.
Schools have until November 11 to file a reclassification appeal. Those appeals will be heard November 12 at the GHSA office.
SOUTHEAST GEORGIA 2020-2022 CLASSIFICATION ASSIGNMENTS
Class 7A:
Richmond Hill
Class 6A:
Glynn Academy
Bradwell Institute
Effingham County
South Effingham
Brunswick
Class 5A:
Coffee
Statesboro
Ware County
Wayne County
Class 4A:
Jenkins
Islands
New Hampstead
Beach
Southeast Bulloch
Class 3A:
Benedictine
Windsor Forest
Liberty County
Tattnall County
Pierce County
Long County
Johnson
Brantley County
Appling County
Savannah Arts
Groves
Class 2A:
Vidalia
Jeff Davis
Toombs County
Swainsboro
Savannah
Woodville-Tompkins
Bacon County
Bryan County
Class A-Public:
Claxton
Metter
McIntosh Co. Academy
Emanuel Co. Institute
Jenkins County
Treutlen
Portal
Montgomery County
Savannah Early College
Savannah Classical Academy
Class A-Private:
St. Vincent’s
Savannah Christian
Savannah Country Day
Calvary Day
To see the whole list of 2020-2022 classification assignments,
