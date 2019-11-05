Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 11-5-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will push the the area this evening. We'll see some isolated showers through 8pm. High pressure builds to our north Wednesday into Thursday. We'll see mainly drier weather with a slight coastal rain chance. A stronger cold front moves through late Thursday with showers, possible storms and much cooler air Friday. High pressure builds in for the weekend with our coolest air of the season.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers through 8pm, highs 77-79.
Tonight will be partly cloudy, lows 56-60.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs 74-78.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Thursday will start partly cloudy but end mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers late, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Thursday night will be cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 60s.
Friday starts mild with rain chances through daybreak. Skies will begin to clear as cooler air arrives, highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, am temps in the mid to upper 30s, afternoon highs in the upper 50s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, am temps in the mid to upper 30s, afternoon highs in the mid 60s.
The tropics remain very quiet and NO tropical development is expected in the next 5 days.
