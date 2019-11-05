Election Day: What you need to take to the polls in Ga., S.C.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Before you head out to vote on Tuesday, make sure you have the right documents.
Both Georgia and South Carolina require certain forms of ID to vote.
In Georgia, you will need a driver’s license, even if it’s expired. Or, you can bring your passport, military photo ID, or a government employee badge.
In South Carolina, you can bring a driver's license, a DMV ID card, a military ID card, your passport, or a voter registration card with your photo.
The polls will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In Chatham County, the Savannah Branch NAACP is offering free rides to the polls. To request that ride, call 912.233.4161.
