How to make a unique garland

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Looking for a new way to spruce up your space for the holidays? Garlands can be a fun decoration, but if you make them at home, you can save some money and add your own personality!
Allison Hall stopped by Morning Break to show how you can make your own unique garland. The local artist graduated from the Savannah College of Art and Design. Now, she’s a member of Abode Studios in Savannah, which is hosting a garland-making workshop on Thursday, Nov. 7.
