Jenkins cleared of alleged violations by GHSA

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The GHSA has cleared the Jenkins High School football program of any violations after an investigation, Savannah-Chatham County Schools tells WTOC.
The Warriors were under investigation after allegations of eligibility and undue influence violations.
“The GHSA has determined that based on their investigation and findings involving allegations of violations of Bylaws 1.71 & 1.72 in the Jenkins High School Football Program, that there is no substantial evidence to support any alleged violation,” a Savannah-Chatham County Schools statement reads. “Jenkins High School has therefore been cleared in the investigation.”
The Warriors are 8-1 in 2019, and 7-0 in Region 3-AAA play. Jenkins is set to play Benedictine for the region title Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.