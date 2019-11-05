Last forum held before Election Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah residents, especially in the Highlands, got their last opportunity to hear from the candidates trying to earn their last-minute votes.
Candidates vying for Savannah mayor, Alderman at Large Post 1 and 2, and District 1 were all there. All gave their last speeches Monday night focusing on the same message and priorities that they have been over the last few months.
The topics aren’t changing, but the countdown is. Candidates making their final push Monday night for voters to hit the polls.
“Before they go vote at 7 o’clock in the morning or whenever they go vote tomorrow, that last chance to hear the last thing that may turn or that may change their vote for any circumstance,” said Antwan Lang, Chatham County Board of Elections.
This forum focusing on Highlands residents, the problems they face and the candidates working to fix residents’ traffic and public safety concerns. Eight candidates for Alderman for District 1, Alderman at Large Post 1 and 2 and Savannah Mayor gave their closing statements. Voters say they are using their last opportunity to make the best decision.
“I think it’s a privilege to vote and we have a responsibility to be educated and informed moving forward,” said Savannah voter Jerene Milliken.
The Millikens moved to Savannah last year. They want to learn more about the candidates they’ll vote for and the issues that mean the most to them like funding projects that help low-income families.
“We realize there are lots of kids going to school hungry. There’s a lot of adults who don’t have sustainable jobs to put a roof over their heads. We’re very interested in all of that,” said Milliken.
Several statistical factors hint that turnout will not be significant. With rain possibly impacting the 2019 municipal elections, the Chatham County Board of Elections is urging residents to make the effort.
“Cast your ballot, exercise your fundamental right to vote and be able to say tomorrow night when your candidate wins or loses that you participated in this process,” said Lang.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.