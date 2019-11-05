Savannah families ask for tips in unsolved double-homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department and the families of Clarence Fleming and Desmond Lanier are asking for the community’s help in solving a double-homicide.
In May 2017, officers arrived at the intersection of Georgia and Mississippi avenues in east Savannah. Officials said Lanier, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene, and Fleming, 23, was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Officers on scene confirmed that both Lanier and Fleming were shot in a car.
More than two years have passed and investigators are still working on leads.
Lanier’s mom, Katrina, pleaded for the public’s help, "If you anyone knows anything, please give a call."
Fleming’s parents, Clarence and Karen Bonds, echoed her statement.
Wiping tears from her eyes, Bonds said it’s been hard since her son died.
Savannah police said the community’s help is crucial in solving the case.
“Often police officers aren’t the first people on scene. Anyone with information that can help generate a lead or has direct information, we need that," said Det. Jacob Schroyer.
If you have information involving the case, you are asked to call Savannah PD at 912-525-3124.
