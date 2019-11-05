Savannah Food and Wine Festival: The Women Creating ‘Savannah’s Culinary Cool’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2019 Savannah Food and Wine Festival is underway!
The festival kicked off Monday night at Service Brewing with a brand new event this year, the women leading Savannah’s “culinary cool.” The event was hosted by Les Dame Escoffier, a worldwide philanthropic organization of female leaders in the culinary, fine beverage and hospitality industries. This group has 20 charter members and last night they made their debut to the community with a taste and talk.
The chefs teamed up with culinary students from Savannah Technical College to serve appetizers, and Service Brewing provided craft beer. A panel discussion was held as well.
Martha Nesbit, a Les Dames member and food writer, explained the group’s mission.
“Les Dames d’Escoffier is a new group in town. We are women in the food business. I am a food writer but there are chefs, people in the hospitality business, people in the fine beverage business, and so we are part of an international group whose job it is to nurture younger women who want to do the same thing we’re doing.”
