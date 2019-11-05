Tuesday: Scattered Showers May Impact Voting Plans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a cloudier, milder morning across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Isolated showers dot the I-95 corridor and coastal communities. Brief heavy rain may occur with a couple showers through the morning commute.
Temperatures are in the upper 50s and 60s this morning and are forecast to be near 70° at noon. Temps peak in the mid and upper 70s in many spots this afternoon.
A chance of showers, perhaps an isolated storms, persists through 3 p.m. before we dry out. Plan t
Our evening features drier, pleasant weather. Temperatures cool back into the 60s after sunset and we’ll wake up to upper 50s and lower 60s around the Metro Wednesday morning. Wednesday is forecast to remain mostly dry with mild temperatures.
A strong cold front approaches Thursday – increasing cloud cover and bringing an isolated chance of rain. The chance of rain peaks Friday as the front slides through.
Temperatures tumble during the afternoon and a chilly, mostly sunny weekend is in the forecast.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.