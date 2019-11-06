Beach downs SEB, clinches state playoff berth

BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - The Beach Bulldogs are state playoff bound after a 28-25 win at Southeast Bulloch Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs led the Yellow Jackets 20-12 at half, then hung on to clinch their spot in the postseason. For Beach, it’s the first playoff appearance since 2012.
Beach improves to 5-3 overall and 5-2 in Region 3-AAA. They’ll wrap up the regular season Saturday against Savannah at Garden City Stadium. SEB falls to 4-5 overall and 3-4 in region play. The Yellow Jackets visit Johnson to close their regular season this week.
