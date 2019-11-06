Beach downs SEB, clinches state playoff berth

Bulldogs headed to state playoffs for first time since 2012

Beach downs SEB, clinches state playoff berth
Beach captured a playoff spot for first time since 2012 with win over SEB. (Source: Gray Media)
By Jake Wallace | November 5, 2019 at 11:41 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 11:41 PM

BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - The Beach Bulldogs are state playoff bound after a 28-25 win at Southeast Bulloch Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs led the Yellow Jackets 20-12 at half, then hung on to clinch their spot in the postseason. For Beach, it’s the first playoff appearance since 2012.

Beach improves to 5-3 overall and 5-2 in Region 3-AAA. They’ll wrap up the regular season Saturday against Savannah at Garden City Stadium. SEB falls to 4-5 overall and 3-4 in region play. The Yellow Jackets visit Johnson to close their regular season this week.

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.