Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating concern of possible shooting at weekend event

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a concern that there could be a possible shooting at a weekend event.
According to the sheriff’s office, a complainant reported that he/she was concerned there may be a shooting at the Heritage Days Celebration on St. Helena Island on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Investigators are looking into the incident but have not found any substantiated evidence of any threat at this time.
The sheriff’s office says it will have increased presence throughout the event.
