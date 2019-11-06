Bulloch County schools participating in food drive

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Last year, Bulloch County teachers, staff, and students collected more than six tons of food for local food banks. It was so successful; they were more than eager to do it again this year.
Canned goods fill the barrels in the hallways of Mill Creek Elementary. The local chapter of Woodmen Life have teamed with Bulloch County Schools to host the “We Can Help” drive.
The food will go to three local food banks as they try to stock up for the holidays.
The campaign's coordinator says the drive helps them work with students in being leaders and helping meet a community need.
“We look for opportunities like this to not only help our community but also give students something they can do that they can be a part of, and see they have an impact on their community,” Haley Greene, with Bulloch County Schools, said.
She says, with nearly a third of the community living at or below poverty, some of the food could be going to students with needs at home.
They're doing this at 13 schools and the central board office.
Schools and the single biggest class will earn a prize and you have until Friday to donate.
