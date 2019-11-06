Consider This: Veterans Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It seems a little silly to me that we must designate a certain day each year to honor people who should be recognized daily.
Mother's Day and Father's Day immediately come to mind, and so does Veterans Day.
Next week, when the clock strikes the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, we will pause to salute those who have donned a uniform in defense and preservation of our country.
Veterans Day, as we now know it, started as Armistice Day to honor those who served in the great war. Later, in the early 1950's, the holiday was renamed to honor all veterans, hence the new name, Veterans Day.
Consider this: we should never forget the sacrifice the 20 million plus living veterans in the country have made for us and we should thank and honor more than just a single day every year.
We should never turn our back on their needs. And we should never stop thanking them for all they have done to give us the freedoms we enjoy.
We are fortunate that we live in a country where we're able to so easily share, discuss and sometimes argue about our differences. It's a right that we sometimes take for granted, much like we sometimes do with our veterans.
So, I ask of everyone to Never Forget. Find a veteran and tell them that you’re on their side. And thank them for making America the land of free, because it is only so because of the brave.
