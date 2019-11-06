Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 11-6-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will push through the area Thursday night into Friday morning. Showers expected with the front. Much colder air filters in Friday afternoon. High pressure builds in for the weekend with our coldest air of the season. Another cold front moves through Monday night with showers and more cold air by Tueday evening.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy, lows 53-62.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs 76-81.
Thursday night will be cloudy hit a 70% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 50s.
Friday will see morning showers then clearing and cooler, highs in the low to mid 60s.
Saturday will be sunny, am temps in the mid 30s, afternoon highs near 60.Sunday will be mostly sunny, am temps in the mid to upper 30s, afternoon highs in the upper 60s.
All is quiet in the tropics and NO tropical development is expected in the next 5 days.
