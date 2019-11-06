Deputies: Florida man groped princess at Magic Kingdom

In this Jan. 9, 2019 file photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney World employees are easy targets. Tourists scream at them, sexually harass them and in the most serious cases, physically attack them, according to law enforcement reports. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) (Source: John Raoux)