Georgia Southern, Air Force partnership to give engineering students new learning opportunity

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - University leaders and military developers sat together to sign a deal. Now, Georgia Southern engineering professors and students could be taking on research projects for the Air Force.
“Our students are doing practical experiential learning. The research is hands on. So, they finish their degree and have the experience to help them apply it into the work force,” Georgia Southern President Dr. Kyle Marrero said.
The research could be in a range of fields to help the Air Force push the envelope on development.
“We can't just watch technology change. We've got to be directly involved in it. That means we want to be with people developing new technology,” said Thomas Fischer, with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.
That research could raise Southern's stature in engineering circles and bring more projects their way.
“For us, it positions us so that we can impact beyond just our region,” Dr. Marrero said.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.