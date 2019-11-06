Holly Days Bazaar at the Green-Meldrim House

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Holly Days Bazaar is celebrating 70 years November 6-7. The event is hosted by the women of St. John’s Church and happens at the Green-Meldrim House.
Bidding for the silent auction is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. A catered lunch with take-out options will also be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. Proceeds from the event will go back to over 25 community organizations. Raffle tickets will also be sold for a Candlelight Dinner at the historic home.
WTOC’s Ken Griner visited the Green-Meldrim House to learn more about some of the items up for auction.
