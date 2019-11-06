Kicking Cancer: SEB’s Jones doing more than scoring

BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - The going rate for an extra point here at Southeast Bulloch? About 27 dollars and every dollar from every point is going to something far more important than wins and losses.
“The way it works is that people can either make a donation or can make a pledge, so they can pledge a dollar amount for every point that I score this season,” explains Southeast Bulloch junior kicker Jonah Jones.
Jonah Jones is trying to kick cancer.
Every extra point or field goal he makes this season is raising money to fight childhood cancer.
“Acts Chapter 20 says it is more blessed to give than to receive," Jones says. "So I saw this as an opportunity to just give back.”
Through the power of social media, Jones found a way to use his skills on the football field for a worthy cause.
“I saw it advertise on social media through some NFL kickers and college kickers and other athletes and I just felt inspired and I looked in to it," he recalls. "Once I saw the webpage, I saw that it was easy to set up and I figured I’d give it a shot.”
He started with a goal of $1000 for the 2019 season.
“I ended up crushing it in two days, so I had to raise it up to five-thousand,” he says.
Inspired by his grandmother, a survivor of breast cancer, and wearing gold cleats, the color for childhood cancer, Jones has scored 22 points for the Yellow Jackets this season.
That’s 22 points scored to help end the fight against childhood cancer.
Jones and SEB will play their final game of the regular season Friday night at Johnson. But his fundraiser will continue through December. To donate or get more info, go to: https://www.alexslemonade.org/mypage/1891382
