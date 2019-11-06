2 new council members in Richmond Hill, runoff for third seat

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Richmond Hill now has two new city council members and a tax allocation district referendum.
There will be a runoff between two candidates to fill the last vacant seat.
"Everybody's tired, it was a good race and a good win for Richmond Hill,” Post 2 Councilman Robbie Ward said.
"It feels pretty good it's my first time running for office so not knowing what to expect, it was going on faith and it feels pretty good right now,” Post 3 Councilman Mark Ott said.
Newly elected Ott says now that the election is over, they can focus on getting to work and looking ahead.
"The thing that needs to be done is planning. We need to have not just next year’s plan but five years out, I think if city council can plan properly with the planning and zoning department here in Richmond Hill, I think we'll be much better off in the future,” Ott said.
As for newly elected Ward, he says the newly adopted tax allocation district referendum is something he was pushing for in order to help the city leverage future property value increases to build infrastructure upgrades or revitalize some areas.
"I voted for TAD today and I'm glad it passed. We need to get more commercial growth into Richmond Hill. We have a lot of rooftops in Richmond Hill, but we need some tax help and we've got to entice the businesses to come and TAD will help do that and it will not raise taxes on any homeowners,” Ward said.
The runoff will be for Post 4 between candidates Les Fussell and Steve Scholar.
Runoffs will be held Tuesday, Dec 3.
