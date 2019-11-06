Newcomer Bridgette Frazier, Dan Wood take Bluffton Town Council seats

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - There is a bit of a shakeup in Bluffton’s Town Council.
Newcomer Bridgette Frazier appears to have won a seat. She has about 100 votes more than incumbent Harry Lutz. If that holds, Frazier will hold the same seat her father, Oscar Frazier, once held.
WTOC spoke to Frazier about how important it is for her to serve in Bluffton.
"Bluffton has always been part of my identity. I would say it's always had my heart and there's really no other community that I would like to work to be a part of or to be a servant of than this one. My father had established a love and legacy of politics for me that just has been lit ever since I was in high school and it's remained, and so, I'd just like to continue on that track," said Frazier, Bluffton Town Council-elect.
Dan Wood appears to be heading for another term on council. He has 39-percent of the vote.
