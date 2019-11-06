Planet Fitness offering special deal to veterans, active duty military members

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Planet Fitness is offering a special deal to veterans and active military personnel starting on Friday, Nov. 8.
Not only can they work out for free at any Planet Fitness, they will also receive access to club level services. Those services include a free small group fitness training session taught by a certified trainer.
During the week, they will also have access to a free HydroMassage and chair massages.
Th military member can also bring a friend at no additional charge.
The promotion runs from Friday, Nov. 8 to Friday, Nov. 15.
Please click here to locate the nearest Planet Fitness.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.