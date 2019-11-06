Richmond Hill city council candidate asks for recount

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A candidate for Council Post 2 in Richmond Hill has asked for a recount.
David London trails Robbie Ward by 54 votes in the unofficial results total. The votes have not been certified yet as of Wednesday afternoon.
The Bryan County Board of Elections states London notified the office via email.
The recount is set to occur on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 9 a.m. at the Bryan County Elections Office in Pembroke.
This is a developing story. Continue to check in for updates.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.