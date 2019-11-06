Savannah mayoral race likely heading to runoff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah mayoral race is likely heading to runoff election between Eddie DeLoach and Van Johnson, which will be held on Tuesday, Dec 3.
The race was tight on Tuesday evening, with 95 percent of the precincts reporting, DeLoach taking 38.96 percent of the vote. District 1 councilman Van Johnson took 46.45 percent of the vote. A candidate must have 50 percent of the vote in order to win the race.
“We are the David facing a Goliath of sorts,” Johnson said. “An incumbent that has raised over $300,000. I’m nowhere near that, but we had a strong message. We hit the streets very hard. We were talking about the issues that Savannahians were concerned about.”
Regina Thomas gathered 13.62 percent of the vote, while Louis Wilson was unable to take even 1 percent of the total ballots cast.
DeLoach is seeking a second term as mayor. He says that his platform in 2019 would be a continuation of his platform that he ran on in 2015: to lower the violent crime rate, and to build more affordable housing.
This is a familiar story for DeLoach. He won in a 2015 runoff election over incumbent Edna Jackson with about 53 percent of the vote.
“We won four years ago, and we’re gonna win this coming race,” Mayor DeLoach said, addressing a crowd at his campaign watch party.
