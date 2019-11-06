Savannah Police seek 2 wanted suspects for unrelated crimes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is seeking to locate two wanted subjects for unrelated crimes.
Police say 21-year-old Jessica James, who was last known to reside in the 2900 block of Hopkins Street, is wanted for a shoplifting incident at Kohl’s.
They say 39-year-old Christopher Long, who is homeless, is also wanted. He is being sought for five counts of burglary due to the theft of televisions from multiple rooms while he was a guest at La Quinta Inn on Abercorn Street. Police say Long may now have a long, black beard.
Anyone with information on either subject is asked to contact the Southside Precinct at (912) 351-3403. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
