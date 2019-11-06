Savannah Veterans Day Parade to impact bus schedule, parking

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Veterans Day Parade will be held Monday in downtown Savannah.
The parade will start at 10 a.m.
The parade is expected to impact Chatham Area Transit Bus Services. CAT says buses will follow the regular weekday schedule.
However, some routes and buses will be rerouted or delayed until the parade ends and the streets are cleared.
The downtown shuttle will also be suspended until after the parade.
According to the city, vehicles located within the restricted parking areas will be towed at the owner’s expense. Vehicles will not be granted access to the staging area or parade route once the closures begin.
For more information on parking restrictions and times, please click here.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.