Savannah’s newly elected council members discuss results

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If unofficial results in Chatham County hold up, we know there will at least be six new members of Savannah City Council beginning in January.
A runoff result could push that number to seven. Some of those winners are planning on hitting the ground running, even before they take their seats in council chambers under the gold dome.
And that includes sitting in on Thursday’s council meeting for some and even attending the city’s budget retreat in a few weeks.
“If we go to the retreat, then we’re not going to be green going into it, we are going to hit the ground running," said Detric Leggett, District 2 Alderman-elect. "We’re gonna have our feet wet, and it’s gonna be an uphill battle, but we’re not afraid. Everybody’s looking forward to working together.”
Like Leggett, District 3 Alderwoman-elect Linda Wilder-Bryan has run for their respective post before. When asked what changed this time around that got her the seat, she had this to say.
“People got to see that I really was for all the people. I had a diverse group of people working with me. Anything we’ve ever done in the city we included everybody. And that is my desire, to make sure that we continue to move forward with the shape of things, of Savannah,” said Wilder-Bryan.
Wilder-Bryan added she’s going to be frugal with taxpayers money, getting the most out of it. She also said she’s planning to learn more about the city’s budgeting process.
