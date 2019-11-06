Shirley Sessions becomes Tybee Island’s first female mayor

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island made history on Tuesday as it elected its first female mayor.
Shirley Sessions currently serves on city council and has lived on Tybee for more than 20 years. Next year, she will take over the mayor’s office, becoming the first woman ever to lead the city.
Sessions won with 784 votes. Wanda Doyle received 563 votes and Mack Kitchens received 91 votes.
Current Mayor Jason Buelterman announced he will be running for county commission next year.
Tybee also picked a few new city council members. Barry Brown, Nancy Devetter and Jay Burke were the top three vote-getters. They’ll fill the three open positions.
