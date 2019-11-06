Top Teacher: Gathia Lewis

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s nothing better than making a teacher’s day. Kindergarten teacher Gathia Lewis was surprised at Smiley Elementary in Long County with this week’s WTOC Top Teacher award.
Lewis has been teaching for eight years and loves this age group.
“They are ready to learn. They are eager to please the teacher,” Lewis said.
And they keep her on her toes. Lewis says at any age, it's important to show you care and teach respect.
“The most important thing is citizenship, to be a good person. And once they are a good person, they learn how to treat others,” Lewis said.
Once they learn that, Lewis says the rest falls into place.
“The respect, citizenship, the positive behavior, they know I love them, and I want the best for them academically,” she said.
