Vietnam Veterans Memorial mobile unit to stop in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A Vietnam Veterans Memorial mobile wall is making its way to Richmond Hill on Thursday.
The wall has been traveling throughout the country since May.
Richmond Hill is one of the last stops on the tour. A Vietnam veteran and committee member of the moving wall organization says it's an opportunity for people across the country to see a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial that's in Washington DC, while remembering those who served their country.
Since 1984, the moving wall has been making its way across the country. The half-size replica has names of veterans that were killed in Vietnam, as well as those who are still missing.
Vietnam veteran and Richmond Hill native Donald Singleton says they have been trying to get it to make a stop in Richmond Hill for almost a year. He says not only can people touch the wall, but people can get rubbings of names off the wall.
He says as a veteran himself, it means a lot to have the wall in the city he was born and raised in.
"There's two names on there of people that I actually went to school with and they got killed in Vietnam and there's a lot of other guys I know that was actually in my unit that got killed so their name is on there and like I said it means a lot to me and I hope it never dies. I hope it continues forever,” Singleton said.
The wall will be in Richmond Hill until Veterans Day on Monday.
