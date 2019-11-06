Voters approve bond referendum in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - School leaders in Beaufort County are already planning their next steps as voters appear to have approved the first bond referendum in more than a decade. And that means millions of dollars for schools all over the district.
At 98-percent reporting, the ballot question to allow for school bonds to be used has 70-percent support from voters. That’s the question that sets aside $290 million for upgrades to security, technology and more.
The second ballot question, which sets aside $54 million to expand Battery Creek and May River High schools, also passed.
WTOC spoke to Superintendent Dr. Frank Rodriguez as those votes were coming in.
“I think really that what’s important is that with us in the community speaking like this, we are going to have the opportunity to bring some of the needed maintenance facilities that will provide just an improved and important teaching and learning process for our students and teachers, so that process has the chance to take place in a good learning environment,” said Superintendent Rodriguez.
Overnight, the district reported that the first projects on their schedule will be additions at River Ridge Academy and May River High. Construction will begin as soon as the bond funding is made available.
