Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 11-7-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will push through the area tonight with a chance for showers. Rain chances will end before Noon Friday. High pressure builds in and cooler, drier air flows in for the weekend. Another cold front moves through by Tuesday morning. Showers possible with the front but much colder air builds in Wednesday and Thursday.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers after midnight, lows 56-62.
Friday will see showers through Noon then clearing and cooler, highs 62-64.
Friday night will be clear and cold, lows 34-43.
Saturday will be sunny and cool, highs in the 58-62.
Saturday night will be clear and chilly, lows 34-48.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs 67-71.Monday will be mostly sunny, am temps in the mid 40s, afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the upper 60s.
The tropics remain quiet and NO tropical development is forecast in the next 5 days.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.