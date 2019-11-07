Georgia Southern students donating canned goods to get rid of parking tickets

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University students in Statesboro and Savannah have a chance to help others on campus that are less fortunate.
Find a college student with a car and they've probably gotten a parking ticket. The Parking and Transportation Department offered to write one off for students willing to give to a worthy cause.
Students have made a beeline to the office to drop off canned goods. A donation of 10 items gets one outstanding ticket off your record.
Earlier Thursday, they'd seen nearly 200 students on the Statesboro campus take part and they'd collected close to 1,000 pounds of canned food. It's called Food for Fines and the donations – in Statesboro and at Armstrong - go to food banks on each campus that help students who're struggling to make ends meet and still have money for food.
"When they see a yellow citation on their car, they're upset and can't believe it happened. But we're turning this into a positive thing. They can bring canned goods in and help fellow students,” Derrick Davis, with GSU Parking and Transportation, said.
No word on when they might do an amnesty drive like this again. But the success certainly shows interest.
The drive on the Armstrong campus happens Friday. So, if you have a ticket on that campus, 10 canned goods can help make it go away and help other students.
