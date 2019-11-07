Good News: Food delivery service helping those in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we enter the holiday season, you can help feed less fortunate families in our area by ordering food in for yourself.
Every time Chelsea Hicks delivers food, she knows she's helping a family in need eat. She works for Waitr, a third-party food delivery service that brings meals to people who can't get away from their home or office to go to a restaurant. People order through the Waitr App, which alerts drivers where to pick up and drop off.
"I think we hit a whole bunch of communities, honestly. Students, stay at home moms, the elderly,” Hicks said.
And this month Waitr is helping out another community through its Share Thanksgiving Food Drive Campaign.
"Through November 22, basically any customer who orders through the app, proceeds of that will go toward donating a meal to a family in need this holiday season,” Hicks said.
The Savannah region of Waitr will serve Savannah families, making the time spent in traffic a little easier for Hicks to take.
"I'm in my car a lot. I love to drive, so it's OK,” Hicks said. "Yes [I get hungry]. That's why they say to bring snacks.”
And for the next few weeks, she’ll be delivering even more to the community just by doing her job.
