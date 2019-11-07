Groundbreaking being held for new school coming to West Chatham County

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County School System is getting ready to build another school.
The New Hampstead K8 School will be coming to the west side of the county.
Thanks to money collected from the Educational Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax in Chatham County, the Savannah-Chatham School System is able to build a new K8 school in the New Hampstead area. It will sit next to the New Hampstead High School on Little Neck Road and be for kindergarten through 8th grade students.
With so much growth in West Chatham areas like Pooler, the Highlands, and Rice Hope, school board members say they’re seeing high enrollment numbers in several schools. They’re hoping this new building will fix some of the congestion issues at the other schools.
"It's going to be a very large school, like Rice Creek. Personally, I'm hopeful it alleviates some of the pressure at Rice Creek, Gould, and possibly Pooler," said Michael Johnson, SCCPSS Board – District 7.
On Thursday, Nov. 7, school district leaders, faculty, and other community members will meet at the future site of the school for a groundbreaking ceremony. It’s set to take place at New Hampstead High School’s parking lot at 10 a.m.
There is no word yet on a completion date, but school board members say they want to take their time and build it right.
