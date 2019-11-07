Local foundation joins with SCCPSS to recognize students

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local foundation is once again pairing with the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System to recognize students for their accomplishments, including work outside the classroom.
The LB4 Foundation started by Linda Wilder-Bryan and her husband in honor of their late son Lawrence Bryan the fourth will recognize outstanding student-athletes nominated by the board.
The announcement was made at Wednesday’s school board meeting.
“We want to motivate as many young people as we can, to introduce them to what it means to be a positive role model in the city that you live in. So civic duty, sportsmanship, community service, and being respectful,” said Wilder-Bryan.
At the end of each academic year, the foundation will award a $5,000 scholarship to the top nominees.
