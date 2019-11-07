Mayor-elect in Glennville hoping to help the city grow

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Glennville’s mayor-elect says his priorities will reflect many of the things he’s worked on as a council member for more than a decade.
Bernie Weaver won the election to succeed Mayor Chris Roessler. He says his goals will be maintaining Glennville's downtown and helping attract more businesses there.
While he wants to bring more here, he also wants to help current businesses be successful and grown.
He sees the location between Statesboro and Hinesville as an advantage to appeal to people looking for a bedroom community.
“The mayor basically sets the tone. The council makes the big decisions, however the mayor has influence in that regard. They become the face and the voice for the city,” Weaver said.
Weaver stepped down from city council earlier this year in order to seek the mayor's office.
Weaver and the council members will take their oaths in January.
