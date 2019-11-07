Palmetto Electric Coop awards grants to Lowcountry teachers

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Palmetto Electric Trust and Cooperative recently recognized innovative ideas in the classroom.
The company awarded nearly $49,000 in grants to teachers in the Lowcountry. A total of 55 grants across Beaufort, Jasper, and Hampton counties.
A few of those award-winning ideas? Vertical gardening, a trip around the world, and a morning news program.
Health and physical education teacher Ken Fisher at Ridgeland Elementary School in Jasper County says they're hoping to challenge students both mentally and physically with their grant.
"It's just an incline sit-up bench, but it has targets on it. So we're going to number those targets and we're going to create an activity called abdominal math where there will be a one, two, and three on the targets and the kids will be given math problems where they have to solve the answer by doing sit ups,” Fisher said.
Fisher says 700 to 800 students use the room this innovation will be in each week.
All those who won the grants will get a chance to meet up later in November at a luncheon.
