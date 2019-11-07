Pedestrian safety a priority for east end development along River, Bay streets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s riverfront continues to grow and develop on the west and east end of River Street.
Savannah City Council learned Thursday about some of the public, private partnerships on the horizon for east end developments.
A lot of effort has gone into pedestrian connectivity and safety along River Street and Bay Street, especially with recent development on the west end.
Now, the city is setting its sights, along with private development partnerships, of making the east end of River Street and the area between Bay and River more inviting and safer for those walking around. As it stands right now, pedestrian access is limited at the top of the ramp near Bay and East Broad.
The city knows as the projects, including hotels, townhomes and other commercial development take shape off general McIntosh Blvd., more people will be traveling on foot to enjoy Bay and River streets.
Thursday, we got a look at how that could happen.
“The first one is a stairwell. That stairwell will be very similar to the stairwell on the west end. Again, very similar to the enhancements we did for pedestrian safety on the west end,” City of Savannah Chief Development Officer Heath Lloyd.
A lot of below ground infrastructure is in the works as well. All told, it could be a few years before it takes shape, but again, the goal is to enhance the safety in those areas for folks on foot.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.