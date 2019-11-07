Plenty to be excited for with SCCPSS hoops

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Just looking around the room Wednesday at the Alee Shriners Temple, you could see just how excited Chatham County basketball coaches are about the 2019-2020 seasons.
Once again, several Chatham County programs expect to be in the state title picture, and the coaches know this area’s talent on the floor and the bench.
“I think a lot of people are sleeping on Savannah, I don’t think enough people realize the talent that we have here,” says Jenkins girls head coach Brianna Brooker.
“I think it makes us better from a competition standpoint,” says Woodville-Tompkins boys head coach Lenny Williams. “Your Xs and Os have to work because all these kids know each other, all these coaches know each other.”
The Johnson girls claimed their second straight Class AAA title last season and are contenders once again in 2020. The Windsor Forest boys return several staters from last season’s region title and Final Four team.
