Sale of Gamble Building to move forward, approved by Savannah City Council

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Council voted Thursday on the controversial decision to sell the Gamble Building.
An earlier agreement fell through in April. In a 5 to 3 vote, council gave the city manager permission to draft up the purchase and sale agreement for the Bay Street property.
Houston-based Gamble Partners, LLC is paying just over $7 million for it. Their plan turns the city offices into a, “multi-story guesthouse complex with office space and other amenities.”
Four of the five who voted to approve the measure will not be on the council next year. Van Johnson, Tony Thomas, and Estella Shabazz voted no.
