Savannah Weekend: The 2019 Savannah Food and Wine Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Food and Wine Festival brings together some of the best culinary talent, winemakers and beverage experts in the South for events in the Hostess City.
On Friday, you can hop aboard the Georgia Queen for the Riverboat Luncheon Cruise. Enjoy a gourmet lunch buffet with all the Southern favorites, wine and beer tastings and much more. This year's celebrity host is Carrie Morey of Callie's Biscuits and Southern Traditions.
Friday evening is the River Street stroll! As the sun sets on Rousakis Plaza you can enjoy hundreds of specialty-cured cocktails, wines, spirts and more. The event is from 5;30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday is the main event, The Taste of Savannah!
For more Savannah Food and Wine Festival information, click here.
Finally, this weekend, Telfair Museums presents Summon the Sea, a free family day! Bring the family out to the latest exhibit, Summon the Sea, contemporary Artists and Moby Dick. This will be an afternoon of learning, music, activities and more all related to life under the sea. Free for all Chatham County residents.
