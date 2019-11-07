SCCPSS Veteran’s Recognition Reception

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday night the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System honored employees who have served or are currently serving our country in the Armed Forces.
They held a special “Veteran’s Recognition Reception” at the Woodville Tompkins Lower Campus.
“It is one thing to talk a lot about what veterans mean but it’s something else to have an event like this where they bring us out, sit us down and just have a really nice time celebrating what veterans are all about," said Lt. Col. David London, Groves High School JROTC. "I’m glad our superintendent and college of career readiness put this on every year. It’s a highlight of the year.”
