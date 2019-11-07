Thursday: Gloomy-looking ahead of widespread rain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a cloudy, mild morning across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Temperatures are in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Patchy fog is possible through the morning commute, but shouldn’t slow you down all that much.
The chance of rain remains isolated through mid-afternoon, with a continued mostly cloudy sky.
Temperatures peak in the mid and upper 70s this afternoon. The chance of rain increases from west, to east, this evening with widespread rain expected Friday morning along and behind a cold front.
Temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 50s and lower 60s Friday morning; remaining steady or falling through the afternoon. Rain tapers off from north, to south, through the lunch-hour; drier in the afternoon.
Much colder, sunnier weather filters in Saturday. Another strong cold front slides through early next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.