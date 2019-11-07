United Way fundraiser helps fund multiple community agencies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are only two weeks left to donate to United Way of Coastal Georgia.
The annual fundraising campaign ends Nov. 21.
Norma Douglas is one of the many who have benefited from the Savannah Hospice Edel Caregiver Institute. It's a United Way-funded agency that offers help to people caring for their family members.
Douglas came looking for support while she was caring for her mom. She was able to take restorative yoga classes and met others going through the same thing.
"I really didn't know how worn down I was getting until I got here at Edel and found out that everybody else...every other caregiver I encountered was going through physical or mental, or both, exhaustion,” Douglas said.
She was also able to get support from the institute after her mother passed away.
Nearly $4 million has been raised towards the $8.5 million goal so far. It funds programs across Bryan, Chatham, Effingham and Liberty counties.
