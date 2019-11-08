Big Wig Bash held at Savannah Station

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Susan G. Komen Big Wig class of 2019 ended their year with a bash Thursday night.
16 Big Wigs, including our own Ken Griner, from Savannah and Brunswick, raised $243,000! Comparatively, the 2018 class raised $163,000.
The money raised during the campaign helps women who may not be able to afford mammograms and treatment on their own.
“Every year the fundraisers get more elaborate and more ambitious and it just means we’re able to help more women in Coastal Georgia,” said Aileen Gabbey, Executive Director of Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia.
“All this is fun and games, and we have the best times being competitive and silly, but what we really want is a cure,” said 2019′s “Biggest Big Wig” Stephanie Wilson-Evans.
Stephanie Wilson-Evans raised $67,000 this year. Boston Derst raised the most money last year. WTOC’S Jamie Ertle served as Thursday night’s emcee.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.