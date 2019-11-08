CCPD holding toy drive for pediatric patients

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is holding a toy drive to give gifts to pediatric patients who will be in the hospital instead of at home for the holidays.
Anyone can donate a new, unwrapped toy at any of the three Chatham County Police Department precincts by Dec. 16. The toys can be dropped off weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The toys will be delivered to the Children’s Place at Candler Hospital.
The precinct addresses are below:
- 295 Police Memorial Drive
- 9306 Whitefield Avenue
- 54 Johnny Mercer Boulevard
Donation boxes are placed in each precinct’s lobby. Lobbies will be closed Monday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day and Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 for Thanksgiving.
