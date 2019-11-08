Cooking demo with Chart House

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bring the flavors of fall to your next seafood dish. Erik Duncan, the general manager of Chart House on Bay Street, stopped by the WTOC kitchen to cook their Fireside King Salmon.
Ingredients
- 1 King Salmon filet 6-8oz.
- 2 Parsnips (cut ½” by ½” by 1”)
- 1 head Cauliflower (cut 1” by 1”)
- 2 tsp. Fresh chopped Thyme
- 4oz salted butter
- 1 tbsp Smoked black pepper
- 1oz Minced shallots
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 tbsp Olive Oil
- ½ tsp. Lemon zest
Directions
- Making Smoked Black Pepper Compound Butter
- Sautee shallots in a small amount of butter with ½ tsp of thyme. Mix with remaining butter, smoked black pepper, and lemon zest. Reserve.
- Toss cauliflower and parsnips in thyme and oil and place in oven at 400 degrees. Season King Salmon with salt and pepper and sauté in oil on medium high heat. Remove salmon from heat. Spread compound butter on top and place in oven. Remove cauliflower and parsnips from oven and plate. Plate King Salmon on top of vegetables. Drizzle butter from pan across top of dish.
